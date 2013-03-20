An un-­evolved mind gives you illusions, fear and hallucinations, which causes the death of the mind. Conquering the mind is true immorality. Immortality unfurls and lays the red carpet of the purpose of your life to you.

Now, your immortal mind is consecrated. Now you are fresh and constantly refreshing through your silent and meditative mind. You are in total control over your thoughts at any given point of time.

Your power of will has now gained complete mastery over your thoughts. You become conqueror of the mind. You taste true Immortality.

Your fresh and refreshed mind is leading ahead from “Mrithyor Maa to Amrutham Gamaya” i.e. “From mortality to immortality”.

The new age mantra: Thinking always crowds the mind. As you think more, it occupies more space leaving you confused and indecisive. It occupies your precious, inner and creative space. Be miserly and almost conservative towards unwanted thinking.

Normally thought processes are like an endless chain. It chains and binds our mind to our mental bin of garbage.

Think only necessary thoughts. Identify an unwanted thought immediately and mentally reject it with a resolve - “I need not think like this”. Remember, it is not compulsory to keep thinking. Think smart and Think effectively.

Get into the habit of ‘New Age Thinking’. Information -­ based thinking leads only to thoughts, thoughts, thoughts and more thoughts. Keep only thoughts that reform you and transform you. Reject the rest. Keep in mind the daily news paper.

You only absorb ‘news’ you feel is important and necessary.

Don’t you ignore the rest? Likewise, for a free, an inspiring and a creative mind don’t clutter your inner space.

Next when you have a needless thought, just remember the new age mantra -­ “I need not think like this”!

Food for thought: Today, the way we think moulds our personality and shapes our life.

Our ability to think sets us apart from animals. When we come to know that our thoughts are so important, then, what is the prime factor that decides what kind of thoughts we think?

Vedic Seers and Sages from times immemorial have clearly advocated that thoughts generated by the intellect form the very basis of human beings and the scriptures tells us that our thoughts depend on the food we eat. Some of us may find this very surprising!

Let us delve a little more into this. It is our biological functions through our intellect that gives us the prompt to eat when we are hungry. The whole beauty is that the intellect derives its own nourishment from the food we eat.

The energy from the food goes not only to our gross physical body, but also to our brain through blood and oxygen.

The brain which is the reservoir of the intellect, then automatically generates thought after thought keeping us mentally occupied. We unfortunately, misunderstand it to be an idea after an idea.