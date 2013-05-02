People generally pray before a deity in most temples but in a 13th century temple that is situated on a hillock called Maradi Gudda (adjacent to Ranganathapura in Sira taluk of Tumkur district), there is a unique custom where people offer their prayers to an ancient huge Dhanush (bow) installed in the temple. Maradi Gudda is a green hill in the middle of the plains and has a beautiful temple that can be seen for miles around and you can drive all the way to the top. It is 135 km from Bangalore and in recent years, it has become popular because of the availability of rare medicinal plants and shrubs in and around the hills.

This temple dedicated to lord Vishnu in the form of Sri Ranganathaswamy, has its own share of myths and legends, and is called the Maradi Ranganathaswamy temple. The most important and perhaps the most sought out in the temple is the huge bow made of Panchaloha generally comprising alloys of gold , silver, copper, iron and lead.

Legend of the Dhanush: Legend has it that the huge bow and arrow was found at the base of the hill. Several villagers tried to lift it and failed. Their combined effort also did not yield any result. A small boy appeared mysteriously and effortlessly lifted the bow and the arrow. He walked all the way up to the temple on the top of the hill and deposited it near the sanctum sanctorum alongside the idols of Lord Ganesh and Lord Anjaneya.

The road to the hill is through rolling fields and greenery. You will get to the Kamadahalli Ranganathapura village first and then move towards the hillock Maradi Gudda, also called as Pancha Kalasha Gudda. It is easy to spot the hill as it is visible for miles around.

You will see the 40-feet Gopuram of the temple even before you approach it. At the base of the hill is a small lake called Purusharama Kere. You will find a small beautiful Kalyani nearby and the water is used for worshipping the deity.

According to Krishnappa, the priest, the temple is said to be built in the 13th century by Huildore village head Halegowda as per available historical records. “The paintings and the sculpture are recent additions,” he added.

Maradi Ranganathaswamy temple stands on a three-feet-high jagali (pedestal). Built in the Dravidian style, the temple has a spacious mukhamantapa with intricate carvings of gods and goddesses.

The deity of Ranganathaswamy in a reclining posture is made of black stone and holds the pride of place in the Garbha Gudi. Former Committee Member of the temple, Anantha Raju said, “There is also a saligrama stone kept in a silver bowl which is revered.” The big bow can be seen inside the Sukhanasi housing the idols of Ganesha and Anjaneya near the temple’s sanctum.

The outer walls of the temple have some fine sculpture and colourful mural paintings depicting stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharatha.

When I entered the temple, it was virtually empty and the atmosphere was delightfully serene. Anantha Raju explained, “We get visitors in huge numbers all throughout the day. Youngsters come for trekking and occasionally groups of trekkers camp here. Maradi Ranganathaswamy is the family deity for thousands of people and they come to pray here regularly from everywhere in the country and abroad.”

Dr Chandrappa, a visitor from Cambridge, United Kingdom said he comes here every year, 15 days after Ugadi, for the Kalyanotsava. “Thousands come to witness the marriage ceremony of Lord Ranganathaswamy and Goddess Lakshmi and take part in the annual fair,” he said.

The view from the top of the hill with the lush green landscape is simply amazing. The hill slopes were blanketed by brown and dried grass. Thippeswamy, a local, said, “In the rainy season, the river below fills up and the hills are covered by a layer of lush green grass. All kinds of birds, rabbits, and deer stroll around leisurely. Many youngsters camp here in the hills. Food and accommodation is provided by the temple authorities and our only request to tourists is to refrain from littering on the sacred hills”. By the evening, the sun set a golden glow on the hillock and made way for a spectacular visual. One thing became certain from this visit to this not so popular hill station; Maradi Gudda is the place for anyone looking for some peace and quiet.