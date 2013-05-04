Sports persons, by nature, are far away from politics. Mainly because they are apolitical. For them, parties do not matter.

They belong, in a way to all parties. But as citizens, for them performances matter.

“I keep away from politics. My best wishes to all those who are aspiring to be elected. But like any ordinary citizen, I have my expectations. But I am 100 per cent certain that my expectations will not be fulfilled,” thundered cricketer Syed Mujataba Hussain Kirmani, India’s legendary wicket-keeper.

“This is because these politicians forget the common man once they are elected. Their kith and kin are more important. The rest don’t exist once they have been voted to power,” added Kiri bhai, as he is affectionately called.

“They start from the bottom, land grabbing and then reach the skies to amass whatever they can. The reason for getting elected is not to serve the people or the nation. It is for personal aggrandizement. Maybe, there are exceptions, but their number is very, very limited.

The large majority will not allow them to raise their voice. Yes, there are truthful people in all walks of life. It is they who are able to deliver justice at one point of time or the other but after going through all kinds of trials and tribulations,” Kirmani added.

“I will be happy if honest people are elected and assume power. But as I said earlier, it is only wishful thinking. If I am proved wrong, I will be happy,” Kirmani signed off.

“I only hope a single party gets a good majority. If not, parties will come together to form a government," said G. K. Vishwanath, former national table tennis champion.

“There are so many issues of concern. I hope those who come to power address them and solve people’s problems rather than indulge in acts of personal benefit,” Vishwanath.

“I think KJP will make a dent in the BJP’s prospects. That will benefit the Congress and JD (S). Personally, I would like Kumaraswamy to be the Chief Minister,” Vishwanath added.

“Well, we may not be involved with politics but it affects us like any other citizen. To me, sports promotion will come first followed by measures to develop infrastructure. Garbage is a major issue now all around. I hope they give more importance to sports and promote sports in a big way,” said R Rajan, former India basketball captain.

“First and foremost, corrupt people are elected. They only work for personal benefit. Garbage, women’s safety, water, roads and other infrastructure are all issues crying for immediate solutions. But politicians don’t even have time to discuss them. I hope we get people who will deal with these very important issues and try to solve them,” said David Premnath, former international athlete.

“Yes, I would like them to improve sports infrastructure. We lag far behind many other states and countries. Unfortunately, sports has never been a priority for most governments. I hope that attitude changes and sports involves a majority of the youth of the country,” David said.