Horamavu is a neighbourhood that is still in the making, and one that is growing rapidly. Most constructions are of the residential kind and so the concerns of settlers here have to do more with the errant water supply, connectivity to the rest of the city and other sundry civic amenities, pushing footpaths way lower down the list. The danger in that being that footpaths here will eventually become a neglected aspect requiring citizen activism to jolt authorities into action. Horamavu Main Road is the lifeline of the area. Shops, restaurants, gyms all first sprung up here. This ensured heavy pedestrian traffic.

The road branches into many layouts and, most importantly, connects Kalkere that lies beyond the railway tracks to the main city. BMTC buses that ply here use this road too. Vehicular flow during the morning and evening rush hours is high. Footpaths have been provided for on either side of Horamavu Main Road. The all-familiar signs of encroachment and wear and tear are already visible. While a grocery store has comfortably placed its banner on the footpath, others have taken to converting it into a two-wheeler parking zone. Many use the sidewalk as an extension to their store, propping up stalls to attract seasonal and festive demands. Kiosks are guilty of the same. Constant construction means the footpath has gone entirely missing in parts at various junctions. This has also contributed to slabs that make for the footpath being

damaged. Spots on the same stretch are used as bus-stops. Since no shelters have been put up to designate the stops, pedestrians must weave through waiting commuters and autorickshaws, and shoppers to make their way.

"My evening walks are important to me, but I am forced to cut short the length because of the mess that I encounter at the start of the Hormavu Main Road with autos, buses. I have started taking a detour into the bylanes despite the fact that I am not sure of the safety of doing so," says Munaf Ahmed, 56, who has been staying in Horamavu for a year. As an emerging locality, Horamavu still lacks any Resident Welfare Association to whom the common man can appeal to. Until then, it's wait and watch.