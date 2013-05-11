Actresses who suddenly put an end to their acting career is not new. We had Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol...all taking a long break from the profession after marriage. Even in Sandalwood, there are actresses as well as directors and producers who, after marriage, go for the sacrifice, to devote more time with their husbands, and more so, after they become mothers. City Express talks to a few celebrity mothers about the experience of motherhood and how they feel about not being able to be part of the industry in totality.

 “Being a mother is a wonderful thing and gives a new perceptive to life. My daughter Esha is nine years and she has become an important part of my life. Being in the industry, sometimes we get competitive and forget the significance of many small things. These small things and the resultant happiness comes through when you are a mother. Not that being a mother is easy. There is pressure but I am able to balance work and home.

For me it is spending quality time with my Esha. I make sure that I don’t talk over the phone nor talk with others when she is with me. I feel it is really important to spend time with children till a certain time. Right now I am thoroughly enjoying, taking her to various classes during summer vacation. I make sure that I drive her around. Though it’s lot about sacrifice, I am glad, I am able to do it for my child.”

— Kavitha Lankesh

 “I left acting in the year 1986 and gave birth to my child two years later. I have no regrets to have left cinema during my peak time. Undoubtedly, my best asset is my daughter Soundarya. Three months is just not enough to take care of a child. It is very important for the child to have mother’s milk and they definitely need personal attention till a certain age. The moment Soundarya turned 16, I turned myself into a friend. Till then I was guiding her. Being a single child, I knew she needed friends around. I never let her feel lonely and gave her whatever she liked. With cinema actors being considered as role models, I want my daughter to be a good human being first. Movies will follow later.”

— Jayamala, Actress

 “I am proud to be a mother of two lovely kids - daughter Ananya who is 12 years and Aryan who is 8 years. I gave up my profession for at least 2 to 3 years each time to be with both my kids. I see to it that they don’t grow as celebrity kids. I have taught them to be simple. I enjoy going for the parent-teacher meeting and I behave like other normal parents. I particularly enjoy that experience.

I never regretted having taken a long break from cinema because I was confident that I would be back. Since we were in production too, I made sure that I look at work also while my husband Ramu spent some quality time with the kids. I want them to see what we missed. Today I am happy to be at both places. I manage to balance my career and family. If I am not doing films, I am with my kids. Of course it is all possible because of my husband’s support.

I want every woman to experience motherhood. It is definitely important for a woman to have kids. Of late, I hear lot about women not interested in having children as they feel that it might spoil their personality.

I want to tell them that they will definitely look even better after their child’s birth. Taking care of a child is best thing to happen to a mother.”

— Malashree, Actress

 “I consider motherhood to be another stage of a woman’s life as we invite more responsibility. We slowly start bonding with the child. To a mother, it is like a rebirth. Now I realise why mothers are given so much of respect; the pain they go through is immense.

I feel bad when some children leave their parents after a certain age to settle elsewhere, but then that is also part of life. Right now, I am enjoying my motherhood.”

— Tara, Actress