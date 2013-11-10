A 28-year-old man and his younger brother sustained severe burns when a gas cylinder exploded in their house at Avalahalli in Girinagar early on Saturday morning.

Sriranga and his brother Raghunandan (24) were natives of Mysore district and were running a garment shop in the city. According to police, the blast took place around 6.30 am when Raghunandan had gone to switch on the lights in the kitchen after waking up. The spark from the switch reportedly triggered the blast. The explosion’s force shattered window panes in neighbouring houses, police said.

Their neighbours managed to put out the blaze and rescued the brothers, who were rushed to Victoria Hospital. Doctors said Raghunandan had sustained 20 per cent burns in the accident. Sriranga sustained third degree burns and was in a critical condition.