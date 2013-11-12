Mayor Sathyanarayana’s remarks against software and biotech companies have evoked sharp reactions. Mohandas Pai, Vice-President of Bangalore Political Action Committee (B-PAC), said, “It is the fundamental duty of the BBMP to provide facilities for its citizens. It has sufficient funds to maintain the city and if they maintain transparency and spend money judiciously, there is no need for them to depend on other agencies.” He said the municipal corporation was lax in collecting tax from defaulters, but was presenting a budget of over Rs 8,000 crore. “Citizens don’t trust the BBMP as corruption is rampant there. The mayor’s concern should be to bring in transparency and not to expect contributions from citizens and companies,” he told Express. However, IT companies are willing to help the BBMP enhance transparency, he added.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, President of B-PAC, tweeted in response to a question: “Shocked and insulted by such an irresponsible statement from the Mayor. What about the millions of IT jobs and contribution to the exchequer?”