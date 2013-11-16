Life is unpredictable. Many events that happen, good or bad, never come announced. Falling in love is one; and now getting married too could be quirky. Couples in Bangalore are increasingly breaking the norm of the traditional marriages and even shunning the wedding planner's itinerary. Some have their partner merrily dumbfounded while others just act out of their inner feel and on their own.

Monsoon Wedding

When Manuja Sharma, a content writer decided to marry Mihir Sanganee, an architect, she had no clue that her fiance would sweep her off her feet by surprising her with the most romantic evening ever. Manuja describes it as the best birthday gift till date - a surprise monsoon wedding on a friend's terrace, with umbrellas replacing the exotic shamiyana and the classic shadi ka joda giving way to a short white dress.

The month was June and pre-monsoons were just kicking in. And Manuja never had a hint that her betrothed was going to surprise her with a monsoon wedding. "The wedding was a complete surprise to me. On my birthday eve, Mihir planned the beautiful and intimate wedding with close friends. They managed to plan and execute the preparations keeping me in the dark for weeks. I was swept off the ground as it was the best birthday gift ever," she says.

Since it was a surprise, she didn't dress or do anything specifically for it; but everything occurred perfectly. "We had our closest friends with us, out of which one guy was actually ordained to get us married. It was raining yet absolutely stunning and romantic. Set up very simply yet beautifully, the flowery aisle and tea lights were all done by Mihir along with our friends. Only our close friends were present and it was void of the extra shenanigans of a big fat Indian wedding. Two days later, we got married in a court as well. Our respective parents didn't know of the surprise either but they were extremely happy for us once they knew of it," says Manuja.

Trek Wedding

For Snigdha Sheel and Vinayak Das, it was a simple friends-and-close-family only affair. The wedding ceremony officiated by an Arya Samaji priest and held at The Bengalee Association on Assaye Road on December 8 in 2008 for Snigdha and Vinayak was more of a social celebration of a momentous event that had occurred in September, unbeknownst to any one. Their real marriage.

Then working in Bangalore-based firms, Snigdha and Vinayak had met in July earlier that year and had connected instantly over their love for photography, travel and films. The pull towards each other was magnetic and so undeniable that Vinayak found himself healed from the divorce he had just been through and Snigdha could see through the superficiality of her current relationship. "And then just like that we decided to go on a trek to Tunganath," says Vinayak of those heady days led solely by the heart.

What followed is the stuff of cinematic imaginations. With nothing planned for, the journey from Bangalore to the hills was as exciting as their growing feelings for each other. And every step Snigdha and Vinayak took together convinced them that they were headed in the right direction.

As they reached the Shiva temple at Tunganath, it was just about after the last aarti. The temple doors were now shut, and save for the flicker of a single oil lamp near the idols, all that lay before them in the growing darkness and biting cold were rolls of clouds. Says Snigdha, "Just then, the clouds parted, revealing a clear star-studded sky. There was no one but us and in that moment, that perfect moment, we knew that this is when we had to accept each other as life partners."

What they were experiencing was theirs to hold and treasure alone. As Snigdha spotted a shooting star, she and Vinayak took their vows and stood in silence taking the beauty, the spirituality, the oneness of the world around them. In 2009, Snigdha and Vinayak welcomed their daughter Ahana. They also went on to establish a flourishing candid wedding photography business.

