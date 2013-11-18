Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) is set to undergo a few changes with a new governing body and other statutory committees in December, when the institute completes the fifth year of being an Institute of National Excellence. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will appoint the new members and president of the governing body of JIPMER and the standing committees before the term of the present committees end on December 12, said Dr T Ravikumar, director, JIPMER.

Keshav Desiraju, health secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will visit JIPMER on Monday accompanied by the members of the first institute body, governing body, standing finance committee, standing selection committee, standing academic committee, standing estate committee and hospital affairs committee. They will be felicitated on Monday.

Dr Ravikumar, while launching a seven-seater battery operated vehicle, donated by the State Bank of India, JIPMER branch, for transportation of patients in the institute, said that another such vehicle will be donated by SBI. The institute is trying to put in place at least six vehicles, which cost around Rs 5.20 lakh each.

The institute has acquired more wheelchairs and stretcher trolleys to take patients from the entrance gate to the OPD and other departments where they are referred for treatment and diagnosis.

JIPMER is in the process of establishing a patient transport department to manage the affairs. JIPMER has fully utilised the Rs 384 crore grant given for enhancing the facilities for increasing the OBC percentage of students.

X-ray, CT scan, MRI and other scan data is now going to be stored in a picture archival and communication system (PACS) for Radiology.

Work stations will be established in each department where the scans are taken and then linked to a centralised workstation for online retrieval of the data by doctors. Around 180 computer terminals have been provided for referring to the data of the patients, said Ravikumar.