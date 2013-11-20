“Nadoja is a honorary doctorate in Kannada,” said Prof G Venkatasubbiah.

Speaking here on Tuesday at the launch of four different books published by Chaturmukha, Prof GV said, he has been conferred with the Nadoja award by Hampi University. Explaining the word Nadoja, Prof GV, who is known as father of Lexicography, said it is equivalent to a doctorate degree.

“Nadoja literally means teacher to the nation,” he added. Of the four books released, one of the book Ophthalmology penned by Dr H R Padmini who is daughter-in-law of noted poet Pu Ti Narasimhachar. Praising Pu Ti Na, Prof GV said his works are worth a Jnanapith award. “There is a need to recognise and felicitate his works,” he said.

Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, and publisher Gowri Sundar were also present.