To improve rail connectivity and create more job opportunities, the State government has requested the Railway Board to take up 10 new projects, including the proposed coach factory at Kolar at an estimated cost of Rs 10,950 crore. The State government has also expressed its willingness to give the land required for these projects free of cost besides bearing 50 per cent of the project cost.

According to sources, the State government has already handed over a memorandum in this regard to the Railway Minister and to the Railway Board through him.

While refusing to divulge the details, principal secretary of Infrastructure Development Department, Vandita Sharma said, “The State government is keen on getting some railway projects sanctioned for the state and we have sent a proposal for the same.”

These list of proposed projects have to be placed under the Railway Planning Commission for it to explore. They are technically and financially feasible and subsequently, placed before the Railway Board for its final approval.

In addition to the proposed projects, the State government is funding 12 of the 30 ongoing railway projects in the state.

Karnataka is the only state in the country to give land free of cost for the railway projects and fund so many projects on cost sharing basis.