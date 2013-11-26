If parents keep an eye on their child’s activities and spend time with their family, children won’t have to bear the brunt of their fury later, say psychologists.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, Ghaziabad on Monday pronounced Aarushi Talwar’s parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, guilty of murdering their daughter and their servant Hemraj on the intervening night of May 15 and 16, 2008 at Noida.

Psychologists say most parents lose track of the activities their children indulge in because of their busy lives and in the process, lose control over them.

“This eventually leads to a value-based conflict between them and the child. They just don’t know when to be authoritative and when to be lenient,” said Dr Sahana Madyastha, assistant professor of clinical psychology, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore.

Aarushi was a teenager who loved social networks and kepT in touch with her friends regularly. Dr Madyastha also notes the influence of media and social networks on children.

“Many children feel stimulated by the content they come across through the internet. When parents do not give them enough time, they feel like satisfying their needs, including a feeling of security, from elsewhere,” she said, urging for a need for stable cultural inputs from parents.

Dr H Chandrashekar, professor and head, Department of Psychiatry, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, said a fear of social stigma and rejection on knowing of Aarushi’s affair with their servant may have led the Talwars to kill their daughter.

“It is more of a cultural pressure and a sense of betrayal as it involved the girl and a servant they trusted. The affair would essentially bear down on the child’s image and their own social image and the shock may have driven them to commit the crime,” he said, while also maintaining that it may not have been with a criminal intent.

He said the inclination towards honour killing is as prevalent among educated families as it is in a rural setup. “Parents react very impulsively when they find their child, especially a girl, is involved in an affair or any other activity that is not considered socially appropriate. A fit of anger may drive them to any extent,” he said.