Mohini Sharma has always been the sensitive sort. The last few days have been difficult for her, in fact most of the year has been. Reports of attacks on women ranging rape, robbery to heinous violence have emerged with alarming regularity. Be it the case of an MP's wife's inhuman treatment of her domestic help, the gang-rape and then burning of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh or the recent robbery in an ATM kiosk. It seems to be a damned world with no hope for a recourse. "I had to make the conscious decision to simply switch off from the news - be it on the television, newspapers or social media. I realised that I was beginning to get depressed and it was affecting the way I was seeing the world and people around me. My raving and ranting against injustices in the world was affecting every conversation," says the 32-year-old photographer.

What Sharma is going through is not abnormal, not in these times. "When you keep hearing of the various bad things happening around you, the threat perception begins to get very real," says Dr M J Thomas, consultant and co-ordinator psychiatry at Sagar Hospital. "It's difficult to say if it's an over-reaction because I myself feel a difference in the Bangalore I have known from 1968 to the one today. Each time I drive out, I see violence on the roads. It is not unjustified to feel unsafe," he adds.

According to Dr B N Gangadhar, professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, the effect of being surrounded by bad news is not just on the mind. "Stress increases levels of cortisol in the body and this in turn causes a drop in the neuroplastic effect which is the brain's function to repair itself," he says.

When the negative is constantly glorified, as is done through media, it begins to set a stereotype. "The initial reaction is of fright, then depression sets in and later one begins to accept it as a way of life and resigns to it. There is a pressing need for positive news. After all so much good also happens in the world," he adds.

Positive always

Pregnant women particularly need to keep the negativity at bay. Says Dr B N Gangadhar, professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, "There are so many changes in brain, body and mind during this time. This is why it has been said, even in Ayurveda, that a mother-to-be must say and hear only positive things."