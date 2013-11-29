A psychological counselling session was conducted by the mobile psychological counselling facility, newly introduced by the State government at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pallikonda on Wednesday.

The project aims to identify students who are slow learners and unable to score well in examinations to help them perform better through psychological counselling. Chief Educational Officer Subramanian said the counselling was extended to Pallikonda students in association with the Department of Public Libraries. K Anandan, District Library Officer, was present on the occasion. Baby Devakripa, professor of psychology, was the resource person and interacted with the students at the event. Books on psychological counselling were handed over to the school by the library department.