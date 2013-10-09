A second year business management student of M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce has been arrested following his confession that he physically assaulted two of his juniors who allegedly ragged his girlfriend, according to police.

A resident of Malleswaram, 20-year old Harish, son of Raghu, was arrested on Tuesday by Sadashivnagar police. Another second year student Varun, who hails from Chhattisgarh and is believed to have played an equal role in Sunday’s assault, is absconding.

A group of about 12-15 members, led by Harish and Varun, took Sudish Kumar Mondal and Seemanth Dubey to their accommodation on Sunday night and allegedly stripped and beat them up.

“During the interrogation, Harish confessed that he assaulted Sudish and Seemanth for ragging his girlfriend a couple of times. He had warned the two over the issue. On Saturday, they fought over the same reason, which made Harish and Varun seek revenge. We are searching for Varun. A special team has been formed to nab him,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the college has suspended Harish and Varun until the inquiry into the episode is completed. “The college management will take further action after due consideration of both points of view. The incident is based on a personal issue, which happened outside the college,” said principal A Nagarathna.

The condition of Seemanth, who sustained injuries on the face and neck, was said to be stable. “We visited the boy again and he is alright,” she said.