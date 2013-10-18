Mayor B S Sathyanarayana and members of the Bruhat Bengalore Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at City Centaur building on Goods Shed Road to recover tax dues.

The Mayor said, “The building was sub-leased and the person who had taken the building on sub-lease was running a hotel on the premises. We found that `2.5 crore including penalty was due from the owner.”