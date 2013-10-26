Home Cities Bengaluru

Racing with the trophy

Michael Foley’s trophy for Indian Formula 1 racing symbolises a forward looking India in a global event,

Published: 26th October 2013 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2013 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

With Delhi gearing up for the much awaited Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix event, Bangalore too does its bit by creating the trophy. Collaborating with telecom major Airtel for the second year in a row, well known product designer Michael Foley has worked on creating the trophy for about three months.

“It took us a month to refine our ideas,” says Foley, adding that the other two months went into experimenting with different materials, engineering and manufacturing.

Moving away from the trend of using precious metals, the designers have chosen to use aluminium instead. “On the podium, when the trophy is being given away to the winner, being in the limelight, it’s our chance to represent India. It will be visible on a global level, so the trophy is an important part of the message that we send across the world about India,” shares Foley.

Symbolic representation

With 24 slivers of metal around the cup, to represent the spokes around the Ashoka Chakra, the trophy aims at a symbolic representation of the nation. “We chose to work with aluminium because it’s easier to analyse colours to them.

We’ve used a lot of red to represent the spirit of car racing as well as Airtel and black. So the trophy is actually a representation of a forward looking India,” he explains.

Having designed the last year’s F1 trophy as well as the Commonwealth baton, Foley says that creating this trophy has been a different experience for him and the team from the earlier ones. “We always  capitalise on our previous experiences, but not by using a tried and tested method. So each trophy is like a product to us, it has to be fitting for the occasion and so it’s designed for,” says the architect-turned-product designer.

Design concepts

Making his home in Bangalore for the past 19 years, Foley says his journey towards product designing began with water colours. “I think I got it from my father. He used to paint though he was in the army,” he recalls. Later in school, he often took up projects ‘to work with his hands’ and later joined architecture. But it was later, as a student of National Institute of Design that he found his calling in product designing.

But he still has one more dream: “To collaborate with schools and introduce the concepts of design and design thinking in schools, long before children go off to college or start thinking about career.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp