Taxi services at the Bangalore International Airport resumed normally late on Sunday night after drivers held talks with cab operators to defuse the issue related to the death of a cab driver at the airport on Sunday afternoon. It had led to a flash strike leaving many passengers stranded at the airport.

The taxi drivers said that the police resorted to lathi charge around midnight at the airport but, the police denied it. “We were just present there due to the strike. After speaking to them, they dispersed voluntarily,” a police official said.

In another development, a group of taxi operators gathered outside the office of the DCP (South) demanding action against a police officer for alleged harassment of a taxi operator on the night of October 24. The driver, Nagaraj Rao, was allegedly harassed and physically assaulted by - Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kumar at Srinivasanagar.

In a statement submitted to the DCP, the Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators Association (BTTOA) stated the police had assaulted Nagaraj and then gave him first aid before filing a case of assault on a police officer.

The letter said that the lack of safety for taxi drivers is preventing them from doing their job.

Speaking to Express, DCP (South) H S Revanna said a preliminary enquiry hasbeen ordered. He added that suitable action would be taken based on the report. Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayanagar Yeshwant Savarkar will look into the issue, Revanna said.