The Investiture Ceremony for the Students’ Council of Guru Nanak College for the year 2013-2014 was inaugurated by Sardar Manjit Singh Gill, general secretary and correspondent on Monday.

In his inaugural address he urged the students to strive to make the college campus a vibrant one. He advised the students to cultivate civic sense.

Principal Dr M Selvaraj greeted the students and advised them to work as a team. The Students’ Council office bearers were introduced by the vice president R Geetha, HoD, Department of Commerce, which was followed by the oath taking by B Pramila, Shift II staff coordinator, HoD, Department of English.