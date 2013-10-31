With the new single window clearance system initiated last week to streamline sanctioning of ward-level works, Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes that contractors will execute quality work.

Ruling party leader Ashwathnarayana Gowda told reporters here on Wednesday that earlier when tenders were called for various zones on different days, powerful contractors would participate and get maximum tenders. With more tenders and less manpower, they would execute sub-standard work.

Under the single window system, Basavaraju said so far officials are working as per schedule. “Administrative and technical sanctions for ward works which were supposed to be cleared by Wednesday, has been done. Earlier, it used to take months to give job code for works. But this time, officials have given it in just two days,” he said.

Officials have already kept tender notifications ready which will be issued on November 6. By December 4, work orders will be issued, he added.

When asked about unpaid bills, Basavaraju said he will soon call for a meeting with BBMP contractors’ association members. “We shall discuss the concept of single window and request them to participate in tenders. For the works that will be taken during this financial year, we shall pay their bills as and when the work is completed,” he assured.

“Now that the government has agreed to collect fee for Akrama-Sakrama, BBMP is expected to generate more funds. We shall pay contractors’ dues,” he said.