Horticulture department officials on Monday held a discussion with the Cubbon Park Walkers Association members and sought their suggestions to improve the facilities at the park. Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi, a regular walker in the park, who attended the meeting, asked the officials ban plastic inside the park.

Walkers should not bring their cars inside the park as it adds to the pollution, he said. He added that people should think about protecting Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, two major lung spaces in the city, not pollute them. He also opposed the playground inside the park.

He said that he has also written a letter to the department to consider this proposal.

B.PAC member Jyothi Thyagraj said that the government should take measures to protect flora and fauna inside the park.

Deputy director, Cubbon Park, Mahantesh Murgod, said the department is taking number of measures to improve facilities inside the park.

“In addition to two public toilets in the park, we are building three more toilets, rain shelters, benches, dust bins and also planting 100 new species of trees,” said Murgod.

The department will also provide facility to park cars at designated places.