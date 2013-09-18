“Education gives wings to fly. I have met 15 million youths around the world who want to be unique but the world tries to make you as everybody else, so it is to fight the hardest battle until one arrives at the destination is what makes you unique, said former president,” Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations as well as the inaugural ceremony of Mirambika School for New Age (MSFNA) at JP Nagar, Bangalore.

Kalam named the interaction session with the students as ‘I am born with wings’.

He said learning lends creativity leading to thoughts, which give knowledge making one unique.

He also gave a new definition of globalisation. According to him, competitiveness gives knowledge that transforms into technology leading to innovation and ultimately to globalisation.

“I am as young as my faith, having a lamp of light in my heart, hoisting thew National Flag in my heart,” was the oath delivered by Kalam to the students of MSFNA.