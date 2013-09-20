In my last column I discussed the importance of communication skills for students preparing for placement. The column made some readers send in comments and queries. A reader comments: If many students are not able to communicate properly in English even after fourteen years of learning English it is clear that the problem is with the teachers and their teaching methodology. Another reader asks: Do we give undue to importance to grammar teaching?

I asked some teachers of English and my students to give their comments on why many students are not comfortable expressing themselves in English even though they have learnt English for over a decade. Here are some of their responses:

 Because the main focus is only on scoring marks and not on learning (Sangeetha Muralidharan, student of engineering, Chennai)

 Many students learn English to pass their exams. They have no environment to speak or communicate. Hence their productive skills (speaking and writing) are very weak. Teachers mostly focus on grammar but don’t spend enough time focusing on language skills. Hence students feel the crunch. (Mamta Agrawal, professor of English, Varanasi).

Yes, current English language teaching and testing methods should be blamed for most students’ lack of proficiency in the language.

There are two kinds of grammar teachers: prescriptive grammarians and descriptive grammarians. Prescriptive grammarians are obsessed with grammatical correctness or accuracy, fond of using grammatical terms – verbs, nouns, conjugation – and emphasise the rules of the language. Descriptive grammarians are fond of the usage of those who speak the language, discuss how native speakers of English actually use the language in their day to day communication and don’t give importance to the norms of correctness. In India, most teachers of English follow prescriptive grammar and are obsessed with the rules of grammar. They want their students to acquire a knowledge of grammar terms.

I’m reminded of an interesting anecdote shared by a friend of mine when I visited his family a week ago. As the marble floor in the kitchen of their house was covered with dust, they had to get a person to clean the floor. The cleaner convinced my friend that if the floor was cleaned with acid all the dirt would be removed and it would look nice. Very reluctantly he agreed to the cleaner’s suggestion of using acid to clean the floor. The cleaner spent about 45 minutes to clean the floor and on completing his job he called everyone in the house to inspect the floor. Satisfied with the cleaner’s work, my friend paid the cleaner more money than had been agreed upon. The following day when my friend inspected the floor closely he realised that the floor was not as glossy as it had been before the acid wash. The acid had removed the dirt as well as the polish of the floor.

I would like to relate this incident to the teaching of the English language in our schools. Teaching grammar without creating the opportunity for students to use the language is like cleaning the marble floor with acid. It may remove the dirt of inaccuracy in language but will also remove the glossiness of communication skills. Let teachers not practise such acid wash.

Fluency is more important than accuracy. Successful communication is more important than grammatical mastery. Grammar exploration is more important than grammar explanation. English should be taught as a life skill and not as a subject.

(Dr Albert P’ Rayan is an ELT resource person and associate professor at KCG College of Technology, Chennai)