The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), which works towards better governance in the city, is leaving no stone unturned to build a better Bangalore and enhance the quality of life of every citizen in the city. In one of its first initiative, B.PAC along with some architects is looking at ways of restoring Cubbon Park. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, managing trustee and president of B.PAC has entrusted the responsibility to Jyoti Thyagarajan and Meeru Pai, who are part of B.PAC, to take this initiative forward. The first step is a broad scale discussion on the issue.

"We are just helping the people who are already managing Cubbon Park. We are giving them ideas to better the park. We will restore the century old park and make it more viable for people. Most importantly, the idea is to keep it sustainable. If we stop paying attention to Cubbon Park now, we will lose it. Restoration can be done to carried out keep it alive. We also plan to introduce concepts like rainwater harvesting. We will also be bringing in as many plants, which don't require chemicals," said Jyoti.

Apart from B.PAC team, two architects will also be part of the initiative. "Well known architect, Shahrukh Mistry, who built Ranga Shankara and K Jaisim, who was involved in developing Freedom park, will be participating in this initiative. We will be also be welcoming suggestions from the horticulture department," said Jyothi.

S Umesh, senior advocate and president, Walkers Association has taken the initiative to bring all the major departmental heads of Bangalore for the discussion for betterment of the park. "Apart from B.PAC and the architects, we are inviting the chairman of BWSSB, head of KPTCL, BBMP Commissioner and Police Commissioner along with our Horticulture head, L Maheshwar. We would be looking at the structures inside the park which need to be restored. We will request the authorities concerned to fence Cubbon Park so that there will no room for encroachment. We also want to set up a coffee shop and an ayurvedic juice centre inside the park," said Umesh who also wants to revive the Band stand. "We will soon request the Navy, Army, NCC and Police Band to have a programme at the Band Stand, every Sunday and also request the Kannada and Culture department to bring in Udayaraga which will add music to the park. All these will be discussed at the meeting and will be implemented as early as possible," he said.