For admirers and devotees of Shirdi Saibaba, Sai Enlightening Humankind - a translation by S P Sampgoankar is a must-read. Translated from the original version in Marathi Sai written by Vinod Gayakwad, Sai Enlightening Humankind is an exhaustive compilation of anecdotes from the extraordinary life of Saibaba.

The book from Sampada Publications is priced at `550. Every chapter begins with a bit of Shri Saisachcharita and then plunges into a narration of a series of incidents.

The author says Baba spoke whenever he had the mood to talk, in his inimitable style. With the devotees eagerly listening, Baba’s talks were full of love for the human race. “Everyone’s sorrow is different, story is different. Also, everyone’s lifestyle is different. Any structure built on the foundation of selfishness and helplessness cannot stand firmly since the very foundation itself is weak. Therefore, erect a building of belief on the foundation of faith and devotion so that it will give you a permanent shelter,” Baba is quoted as saying in the book.

There are innumerable instances written to inspire the reader with Baba’s talks. Baba used to tell his devotees not to lose hope even in the most difficult situations. On the whole, the book retells the story of Saibaba, but in a unique style.