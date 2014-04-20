A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend in a quarrel over a girl at Shakhambarinagar near Jayanagar on Friday night.

The victim was Prashanth, who was working in a private company, and the accused Karthik (24), a labourer. The incident took place around 9.30 pm. According to police sources, Prashanth and Karthik had a grudge against each other and a week ago, Karthik had attacked Prashanth and hurt his leg. On Friday evening, the duo got into a quarrel over the issue. In a fit of rage, Karthik allegedly took a cricket bat and hit Prashanth’s head, before fleeing the scene. Passers-by rushed Prashanth to NIMHANS but he succumbed to his injuries.

Jayanagar police are on the lookout for Karthik.