Diseases are frequently affecting the Indian livestock and timely vaccination is essential. The breeding policy and strategy for livestock’s welfare have to be revisited, said Bharat Vir Wanchoo, Governor of Goa.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Global Animal Nutrition Conference on Sunday.

Karnataka is the second largest producer of milk and also supplies it to Goa, this is an indication that dairy farming mutually benefits many states, said Wanchoo.

He also said that climate change is affecting people as well as livestock and it should be taken into consideration while addressing the burning issues. Issues on the existence of a large proportion of unproductive cattle, mismatch in distribution of livestock and feed resources across agro-climatic zones, stagnation in net cultivated area, declining acreage of fodder crops, diversion of animal feed to other uses were mentioned at the conference.

Former chairperson of the National Dairy Development Board, Dr Amrita Patel, said weather, women and water are the backbone of livestock. “The need to improve the feed and protection of land to grow the same should be given importance,” she said.

Dr S Ayyappan, Secretary, DARE and Director General, ICAR, Dr K M L Pathak, DDG (Animal Science), Dr Purvi Mehta, the Asian regional representative of the International Livestock Research Institute and Dr M Mahadevappa were present on the occasion.