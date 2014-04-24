The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on Wednesday submitted before the high court that it will take back land allotted to Prem Sugars in Mandya district as the company had not set up a factory even 18 years after the land allotment.

The division bench comprising Justice K L Manjunath and Justice Ravi Malimutt adjourned the case after the KIADB sought time to take physical possession of the land.

The KIADB had allotted 84 acres and 14 guntas to Prem Sugars in 1996 to set up a sugar factory in Bellur hobli of Mandya district. The company had agreed to provide 175 jobs in accordance with Sarojini Mahishi report.

Some had filed writ petitions challenging the land acquisition. Others requested the court to direct the KIADB to cancel the allotment as the company had failed to establish the factory and provide the agreed employment.

Govt Gets Notice on School Closure

Justice Anand Byrareddy on Wednesday issued a notice to the State government and the Education Department in connection with a closure notice issued to a school.

As BEL School was allegedly found collecting excess fees, the competent authority had issued a closure notice to the school and the school challenged the same in the court.

Central Govt’s Appeal Dismissed

The high court dismissed a writ appeal filed by the Central government, challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal’s order to regularise the services of 27 contract employees of the Central Statistics Department.

S D Jayaprakash and 26 others, who had worked in the department since 1996 on contract basis, requested the Tribunal to direct the Union government to regularise their services.

The Tribunal had allowed their petition on the basis of the judgment in a similar case and the Union government had challenged the same in the high court.

Notice to RGUHS Over Medico’s Exam

The High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and Krishnadeva Raya Dental College in connection with a petition filed by a medical student.

MSV Nagarjuna, an Andhra Pradesh-based student, has challenged the university’s decision not to allow him to appear for his exams.

He contends the university has arbitrarily barred him saying his admission was not approved, although he has been studying since 2011.When Nagarjuna failed to secure the desired score in the COMED-K exams, he joined the Krishnadeva Raya Dental College under the management quota.

A division bench comprising Justice K L Manjunath and Justice Ravi Malimath issued the notices.