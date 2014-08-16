BANGALORE: Corporate culinary contest Kitchen Wars has recently concluded with team Deloitte emerging as a winner.

Sponsored by Whirlpool India and Something's Cooking Culinary Arts, the finals saw eight employees each from Deloitte, Infosys, SAP Labs, L&T Finance, Intuit, 3M, Sabre and Mindtree competing for the coveted first place.

Executive chef Jolly and pastry chef Daniel of JW Marriot guided the 32 participants.

Congratulating the winning team, Whirlpool India's vice-president of New Business and Consumer Interface Rajiv Kapur said, “We are extremely thrilled with the outcome of the first season of Kitchen Wars. The contest truly turned out to be a fun-filled culinary challenge, where the corporate teams got to experiment with a different set of machines, with deadlines and mounting pressures.”

Founder and head of the table of Something's Cooking Culinary Arts Satish Venkatachaliah said, “I am simply delighted success of the concept. Twists and surprises along the way made the fun double."

Captain of Deloitte team Aditya Rajan said that participating in the contest was an enrifhing experience. "It’s a platform that makes you realise that the true recipe for success is not just talent but also the art of

taking along everyone with you, not to forget time management. Each person has that special role to play and it is upto us to identify skills and nurture them,” Aditya said.

The contest kicked off on July 9 and continued over three weekends. Dell, Citrix, Adobe, Mindtree, Motorola Mobility, SanDisk, Deutsche Bank, Puma, Adobe and Café Coffee Day were some of the other participants.