BANGALORE: A couple is in the dock after the husband raped his neighbour to fulfill his wife’s wish of seeing a sex act live.

Asha (25), was arrested for inciting the rape while her husband Deepak (28), a cable operator, has been booked under section 376 of IPC (Rape) after the victim and her husband filed a complaint at the Gangammangudi police station on August 11. The incident took place on July 27.

Asha had, on multiple occasions, asked her neighbour and friend of four years, Sundari (name changed) to have sex with her husband. But Sundari had refused.

On July 27, when Sundari’s husband was out of station on duty, Deepak forcibly had sex with Sundari while Asha watched.

When her husband returned, the victim told him about what had happened. He decided to leave the city for a while and went to their home town in Tumkur. On August 10, when they returned, Asha began taunting Sundari, calling her a prostitute and asking her how much money she had made sleeping with other people.

A fight broke out between the couples on August 11 after which the complaint was filed.