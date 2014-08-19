BANGALORE: Rural handicrafts have found a new space in the city. Recently, Gudi Heritage Hut in Basavanagudi that showcases rural artisans' work, started by theatre person Ekbal Ahamed, was relaunched.

"Eight years ago, I started Gudi Samskritika Kendra at Shikaripura, near Shimoga. We've employed about 25 rural women there, and they make clothes from hand-woven fabrics, terracotta jewellery, which are sold in our heritage hut in Bangalore. Now, we're focusing on promoting these products more though we have handicrafts by artisans across the state," he says.

He started Gudi with the vision vritti mattu pravritti or profession with passion, so the arts and culture could go hand in hand. At Shikaripura, Ekbal organises a theatre fest and a summer seminar every year. He was inspired by Ninasam founder K V Subbanna, who influenced his theatre philosophy. "I call Subbanna my cultural father. He set up Neelakanteshwara Natyaseva Sangha (Ninasam), a cultural hub, in Heggodu, his village. He wanted people there to be culturally aware, know the filmmakers and theatre persons he admired. He used to ask us to do the same. So, eight years ago, I too set up Gudi in Shikaripura, where I conduct theatre workshops as well," he says

Ekbal says that an auditorium and a guest house are coming up there too. "As of now, we have an amphitheatre," he adds.

People say that India is a farmers' country but it's actually a country of artisans, Ekbal feels. "If we stop looking outside and learn how to market products of our own artisans, India could truly progress. So production could happen in the villages, while the products could be sold in cities, where people can afford them," says he.

He has brought the handicrafts aspect of Gudi to Bangalore. How about theatre? That's something he has reservations about though plays that he has directed, especially for Tirugata (troupe with Ninasam graduates), have made a mark here. "There's money flowing in every street of Bangalore. Those who can see it, benefit from it, and those who can't, what can I say? But this is a place where everyone is busy. People's time isn't their own. They've given it, almost every minute, to others. The attention span is short. So whatever experiments you do in a creative field like theatre don't work here," he says, without mincing his words.

Ranga Shankara, which has contributed in putting Bangalore on the national and international theatre map, is doing relatively well, he declares. "Arundhati has maintained discipline. But even all the staff speaks in English there, so the typical Kannada speaker might hesitate to go there," he adds.

For details about

Gudi Heritage Hut or Gudi Samskritika Kendra, call 9535182606, 9448094494 or email gudiheritagehut@gmail.com