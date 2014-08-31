BANGALORE: Granite businessman Subhash (35) was arrested by Mahadevapura police for allegedly shooting and killing his friend of many years at the Whitefield Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC).

The incident took place on August 25 around 11.30 pm. The deceased Venkataraman (51) had taken a small hall in the complex on lease and would rent it out for functions. Subash was an old friend of Venkataraman’s when he was a business man in Hyderabad and had returned to the city about two months ago. Police believe that both Venkataraman and Subash had some differences of opinion with regard to Venkataraman’s assistant of two years, identified as Niranjini.

Both Venkataraman and Niranjini stayed in accomodations made in the BMTC complex. On Sunday, Subash met Venkataraman and, during an altercation, shot the latter with his pistol.

Subhash and his car driver took Venkataraman to a nearby hospital and left him there and escaped along with Niranjini. Venkataraman succumbed to his injuries on August 27. Niranjini is still absconding, police officials said.