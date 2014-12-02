QUEEN'S ROAD: Veenapani Chawla, theatre personality and founder of the Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Arts and Research near Auroville, passed away on Sunday, following a heart attack.

She was 67 but her presence in the world of experimental theatre pulsed with primordial energy.

Theatre practitioners and admirers of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner spoke to City Express and shared their grief.

Will we ever fully understand what we have lost?

We met, not through theatre, but through the Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry. We connected through the beauty of his Savitri poem that we had both performed. I invited her to speak at the Dramaturgy Symposium at Jagriti early this year. Her incredible courtesy and consideration will always stay with me. She called me earlier to go over what she would say about the dramaturgical process at Adishakti, placed a clock on stage so she didn't overstep her time limit and then spoke so beautifully.

Meticulous! With great spiritual insight into her own intention. Will we ever fully understand what we have lost?

— Kirtana Kumar

Working with her was humbling

For me, who's just growing, working with someone as respected as her was humbling. Just this February, I took care of the publicity during the launch of the book The Theatre of Veenapani Chawla, edited by Shanta Gokhale, and all I can say is that Veenapani's death a huge loss. If she wanted something in her productions, you could see her chase it with a focused sort of obsession. Even sharing a space and thoughts with her felt like a privilege. A few months ago, I called her and said, "The only thing that's stopping me from coming to Puducherry is the lizards — I'm very scared of lizards. So she said, "I'll have all the lizards chased away. I just want you to come." My personal association with her was very brief, but it's very special. Her work was esoteric — full of sensibilities, beautiful to listen to, beautiful to watch."

— Virginia Rodrigues

Her loss is a black hole, hard to fill

Unbelievable news about the death of Veenapani Chawla. The entire theatre community is stunned by the unexpected suddenness and finality of this news. Adishakti functioned as a research laboratory that straddled tradition with modernity within the process of transition. This was achieved by a dexterous imagination, where traditional forms, Kalaripayattu, Koodiyattam and Kathakali, were confronted and made anew. Veenapani's approach was metaphysical, involving a search for the spirit of the form, through which ancient signs and symbols could be explored. Her loss will be like a deep black hole.

— Neelam Mansingh

A great loss to Indian theatre

Veenapani was indeed a pioneer of sorts, creating a new language for contemporary Indian theatre. One that proudly drew from our traditions and yet acknowledged the presence of Western influences in teaching methods. This is indeed a great loss to Indian theatre. But her school will live on through her students.

— Mahesh Dattani, playwright and theatre personality

She inspired many across generations

Veenapani was a giant of not only Indian but world theatre. A marvelous director, a remarkable teacher and a wonderful human being. She has given Indian contemporary theatre a new rigour and identity and has inspired many people across generations.

— Abhishek Majumdar, playwright and theatre personality