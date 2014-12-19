BENGALURU: An accountant was shot at and robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh on the city’s outskirts on Thursday.The afternoon quiet of Sulibele, near Hoskote, was broken by three gunshots. Virendra Gupta (24) was lying on the ground, bleeding from bullet wounds. On being alerted, police arrived on the pot and took Gupta to the Sulibele Government Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

In a complaint, Gupta and his driver Manjunath have said the assailants took away Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, which they had withdrawn from a bank to pay salaries. Gupta, hailing from Rajasthan and living in Whitefield, worked in Warm Gears, an automotive parts company, police said.

He had gone to the Hoskote Industrial Area. After lunch with Manjunath, he withdrew the money from a nearby SBI ATM, and reached the factory around 3.30 pm. Three men on two bikes were lurking.As soon as Gupta and Manjunath got out of the car, the assailants made a grab for the cash bag in Gupta's hand.

Gupta resisted, and in the scuffle, the assailants fired at him. The bullets pierced his shoulder and thighs, police said.People who heard the gunshots rushed to the spot and saw three men fleeing with the bag, and brandishing a gun.

“The assailants must have either known Gupta and the company or taken the effort to understand them. We are confident of catching them soon,” said Superintendent of Police B Ramesh.

Hospital Update

Axon Speciality Hospital, treating Gupta now, said he was conscious.“Our first target would be to stabilise the patient and assess the extent to which he has been injured,” a doctor said, adding a prognosis could be arrived at in three days. “He had lost a lot of blood. He is being given blood, frozen platelets and liquids to help him recover,” he told Express.