BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban district administration on Saturday recovered 197 acres of land worth Rs 700 crore.The district administration, which has taken up anti-encroachment drive under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner V Shankar, has formed three special teams of officials comprising Special Task Force personnel, surveyors, revenue inspectors and local police, in each taluk.

In Bengaluru East taluk, the officials found out that 19 acres of a lake’s land had been converted into farmland by local farmers and roses, horticulture crops, coconut and banana were grown in plenty from over five years.

“In Bidarahalli hobli, 81 acres of lake area belonging to Jyothipura village Survey No. 82 and 22 acres from Hancharahalli village of Survey No 20, worth Rs 206 crore, have been recovered,” Harish Nayak, tahsildar, Bengaluru East taluk, said.

In Bengaluru North Additional taluk, 45 acres of a lake’s area from Thimmasandra villages Survey No.10 of Jala hobli and 25 acres of a lake’s area from Tarahunase village Survey No. 154 in Hessarghatta hobli and the land in Shanbhoganahall Grama Survey No. 1 measuring 2.33 acre worth Rs 107 crore have been recovered. Most of the land was encroached by farmers.

Similarly, In Bengaluru South taluk, it was found that 30 guntas of a lake’s land was encroached and illegal layout had been formed there. The land belongs to Zilla Panchayat limits, the officials said adding that no person had come forward to claim its ownership.In Anekal taluk’s Sarjapura hobli’s Survey No. 38 of Gorategere village, 10 acres of a lake’s area had been encroached and a water purification tank was built on 2.38 acres of Gopasandra village at Survey No. 38. “A criminal case under Section 192-A of Karnataka Land Revenue Act has been filed against Vakil Developers for the act,” Anil Kumar, tahsildar, Anekal taluk, said.

He also said that 4.28 acres of lake area at Tippasandra village of Survey No. 38, Dommasandra village Survey No. 215 and 1.15 acre kharab land have been recovered, worth over Rs 30 crore were recovered. The tahsildar said those who raised objections did not produce any documents in support of their contention. A Revenue Department official said the market value of the land recovered on Saturday is over Rs 700 crore.