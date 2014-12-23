BENGALURU: In the light of increasing cases of crime against women, the Central Division police have started a special beat. The beat will be carried out on M G Road, Kamaraj Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas.

The special beat will be between 7 pm and 11 pm.On Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sandeep Patil addressed men belonging to the new beat — about 25 of them — on M G Road.

“The idea of briefing them on M G Road was to instill a sense of fear among criminals and anti-social elements and to also assure the public of our presence.” he said. Patil said that the system would continue through the next year as well.