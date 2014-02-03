We are going to talk about something that needs a mind that can penetrate very profoundly. We must begin very near because we cannot go very far if we do not know how to take the first step. The flowering of meditation is goodness, and the generosity of the heart is the beginning of meditation. We have talked about many things concerning life, authority, ambition, fear, greed, envy, death, time; we have talked about many things. If you observe, if you have gone into it, if you have listened rightly, those are all the foundations for a mind that is meditating. You cannot meditate if you are ambitious - you may play with the idea of meditation. If your mind is authority-ridden, bound by tradition, accepting, following, you will never know what it is to meditate on this extraordinary beauty...

It is the pursuit of its own fulfillment through time that prevents generosity. And you need a generous mind - not only a wide mind - a mind that is full of space, but also a heart that gives without thought, without a motive and that does not seek any reward in return. But to give whatever little one has or however much one has - that quality of spontaneity of outgoing, without any restriction, without any withholding, is necessary. There can be no meditation without generosity, without any goodness - which is to be free from pride , never to climb the ladder of success, never to know what it is to be famous; which is to die to whatever has been achieved, every minute of the day. It is only in such a fertile mind of the day. It is only in such a fertile ground that goodness can grow, can flower. And meditation is the of goodness.

This article has been written by by Jiddu Krishnamurti.