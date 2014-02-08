Throw him brickbats or bouquets, Chetan Bhagat seems to have shown a longevity in the ‘business’ that many may have not expected.

As author he’s promising another book release, his seventh, around Diwali this year but wants to keep things quiet about it for now.

After inspiring three movies, Hello, Kai Po Che and 3 Idiots - this one leading to a tug-of-words on rightful credit between Bhagat and the filmmakers, the film adaptation of his book 2 States: The Story of My Marriage titled 2 States will release on April 18 after much delay in schedules. “The trailer will be released this month. Everything’s looking great but we have intentionally maintained secrecy about the film. I like to keep things secret,” says Bhagat.

The theme of 2 States, described on Bhagat’s website as “a witty and humorous take on inter-community marriages in India inspired from Chetan’s own marriage”, brings to us his latest avatar as endorser of a matrimonial website.

Bhagat was in Bangalore on Friday to promote Kannada Shaadi, a regional variant of shaadi.com for which he is brand ambassador. A job removed from his most noted callings as writer, columnist and speaker.

“Firstly, this is a venture by my juniors at IIT Delhi. They have created a meeting point for tradition and technology. I think of it as an empowering tool that lets you find a life partner and something that is focussed on the youth. It’s a national brand that is trying to reach regional markets. I myself have written on marriage earlier and I like the idea of something that encourages people to go find someone for themselves. Above all, this is a tech company which fits in with my own inclinations,” he says.

Married to a Bangalore-born Tamilian - his only Karnataka connect- Bhagat has a three-point mantra to a blissful ‘ever after’. “Be happy yourself, when you are not you blame your spouse for all that’s gone wrong, try not change one another and keep your expectations reasonable,” he reels off.

But the new danger with being the face of a promotional campaign for a product is that now you can be held liable if the promises don’t hold true. And so happy, reasonable and accepting couples who still can’t get along might want to knock on Bhagat’s doors looking for more than a refund. “I hope that never happens,” Bhagat laughs. “You see the product here is the website not the spouses. Can you blame Google for the options it shows you? This website collects options (marriage prospects) for you that you have to carefully choose from and not randomly react to.”

