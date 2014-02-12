Deepa Prakash, product head at i-Tiffin explains, “Whenever I’ve gone abroad on projects, I noticed that they manage quickly to translate research into a product that will ultimately benefit the people.”

The team, comprising Tapan Das, Deepa Prakash and chef Ashish looked around and found people in their 20s and 30s suffering from diabetes and other lifestyle-related challenges. “So that’s when we thought we need to put together a meal that promotes nutritious, healthy eating,” she told City Express.

i-Tiffin insists on a monthly subscription so as to ensure that people eat nutritious food on a daily basis. Sign up for their monthly meal plan and receive 20 trays that are put together in 550 kilocalories and 600 kilocalories options. They cater to the entire Bangalore city and the subscriptions can be made online or through phone. “We’ve seen that people who eat healthy food regularly have increased energy levels, have improved immunity and can generally work better,” says Deepa, who is a scientist. i-Tiffin works in association with the University of Mysore, where most of the R&D takes place. The meals are carefully constructed and mindfully designed by a group of scientists from various universities, so as to make sure that people can finally start paying more attention to the kind of food they eat.

Like mom made it

Lakshay Nijhawan, a trained pilot from the US, decided he had had enough of flying, came back to India about two years ago and opened a tiffin service in Marathahalli. “I have always been passionate about food. I remember sitting in the kitchen and watching my mother cook. Years later, when I went to the US for my pilot training, I really learnt to cook as I was staying by myself. I picked up a lot of Italian style cooking under my mentor and I like to incorporate that into my cooking,” says Lakshay, who is a Punjabi.

His service, called Book My Dabba, comes with two main meal packages - Desi and Continental, and these are highly customisable as well. The tiffin service caters to about 100 people on a regular day.

“What I’ve learnt from the past two years is that people are not really looking for exceptional food. They just need food that’s pleasant in taste, is healthy and is easily accessible,” explains Lakshay.

American breakfast

For Divya Thomas, opening a breakfast delivery place sounded like a good plan when she realised that there were quite a few places that serve a typical American breakfast, but none that actually delivers them home. Bed in Breakfast, began its duties almost a year ago, and now caters to around 30 households every weekend. “We primarily offer an American breakfast menu, which includes french toast, baked beans, sausages, omelettes of different kinds, cereal, fresh juices and more,” says Divya, who runs the place along with her husband and brother in law. They chiefly cater to areas like Koramangala, Sarjapur Road, BTM layout and Old Airport Road.

Northern flavours

Sai Krupa Ghar Ka Khana first opened in 2005, caters a wider variety of cuisines with Gujarati, Jain, and various South Indian cuisines on the menu. Sonia Mahanti, originally a Delhi-ite, moved to Bangalore when she got married. Once she quit her job and realised that she had a lot of free time on her hands, her husband recommended that she start a small tiffin service at home. “When he used to stay alone in Bangalore, he faced a lot of problems when it came to eating healthy food, especially since he was used to the Mumbai dabahwallah system, which is way more organised. This is when I decided I need to start my own tiffin service. I started by cooking for my husband and a few of his colleagues and it quickly expanded,” says Sonia.

She serves about forty people on a daily basis. Like most other tiffin services in the city, even Sonia has difficulty with delivery as she wants to operate out of her house.

She can only manage to deliver to less than 50 customers a day. She mainly caters to Indiranagar, CV Raman Nagar, Old Madras Road, and Domlur.

“I’ve also started making customised meals for patients and older people who have very specific dietary requirements. They make up about 20 per cent of my clientele,” she informs. Ghar Ka Khana mostly provides dinner, but if one would like breakfast or lunch, they would have to pick up the food themselves.