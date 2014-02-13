Three women ended their lives in the city in separate incidents in the last 24 hours.

Kalpana Patel (26), a resident of Kalkere near Rammurthynagar, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence on Tuesday. According to police, Kalpana, who hails from Gujarat, had left a death note which only states: “pardon me,” and it is addressed to no one. Kalpana was living here since two years with her husband Sanjay and their one-and-a-half-year- old baby. Police are questioning the husband. Usha Kalyani (37), a resident of NGF Layout, hanged herself at her residence in Kasturinagar on Tuesday night. According to police, family sources said Usha took the extreme step as she was not getting a suitable groom.

Usha was depressed from many days, the police added. The family is yet to record their statement, the police said. Karpagam (20), a newly -wed woman, hung herself at her residence on Wednesday, when she was alone. She was married to Kamal, a labourer, two months ago.

According to police, Karpagam was disturbed after quarrelling with her husband on Tuesday.

The incident occured in Kurubarahalli. Mahalakshmi Layout police are investigating.