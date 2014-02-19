A handicapped woman was cheated of nearly `1.2 lakh in forged bank transactions, but the police, whom she approached for help, have quietly closed her case.

Hemalatha (32), a garment factory worker, had deposited all her savings in a bank for over 10 years. When she went to withdraw the money for medical treatment, she found just `1,200 of the `1.2 lakh she had put into her account.

The police, after trying to negotiate between her and the woman who had cheated her, filed a ‘B’ report, stating they had found nothing amiss. A distraught Hemalatha then attempted suicide, but was saved by her neighbours.

Hemalatha’s story is tragic. She lost her parents when she was 16, and began living in Ashok Nagar with her elder brother Padmanabha (42), a bachelor suffering several ailments.

In 1998, she took up a job in a garment factory in Bommanahalli. She lived extremely frugally and deposited `1,500 to `2,000 every month at the State Bank of Hyderabad in Viveknagar.

Hemalatha knows how to sign but can’t fill up challans. She used to take her brother Somashekar’s wife Sumalatha to deposit her savings at the bank.

She decided to undergo treatment for her disability and went to the bank on January 24, 2008. To her dismay, she found only `1,200 of the `1.20 lakh she had saved up.

She collapsed in the bank when she heard about the balance. Later, she went to the manager and asked him where her money had gone. She was shocked when he said she had withdrawn it herself.

She asked the bank to provide the dates of withdrawal, and found that `77,000 had been taken out on July 24, 2006, `30,000 on November 19, 2007, `2,000 on December 15, 2007, and `2,000 on December 31, 2007.

To prove to the bank that she had not withdrawn the money, she obtained her working chart, which showed that she had been at the factory from 6 am to 8 pm on the days of the withdrawal.

When she took it to the bank, the staff refused to own up. Hemalatha then registered a complaint against the bank for negligence.

She suspected her sister-in-law Sumalatha had been up to mischief, and also filed a complaint against her at the Viveknagar police station.

The police took Sumalatha into custody and interrogated her, but she denied she had withdrawn any money. She was soon nailed by the testimony of a constable.

B M Panchalinga Murthy, a constable deputed to SBH, confirmed Sumalatha had visited the bank alone on all the withdrawal dates. Her father Honnaiah, also a constable at the Viveknagar station, had identified her to enable the bank to issue cash to her.

Asked about the withdrawal, he said she had come alone but he had no idea what transaction she had come for.

Sumalatha and Somashekar were then arrested. Sumalatha spent 20 days in jail, and came out on bail.

Police took her signature and sent it to the State Police Forensic Laboratory, but the case didn’t move forward.

Instead of investigating the case, the police started mediating between Hemalatha and Sumalatha. Inspector Puneet Kumar of Viveknagar allegedly told Hemalatha to accept `60,000 from Sumalatha and withdraw her complaint.

Since it was her hard-earned money, Hemalatha demanded full payment. Sumalatha refused. The police sided with Sumalatha and filed a ‘B’ report in court, saying they had found no evidence against her.

Hemalatha is now running from pillar to post for help. She takes care of an elderly brother, and is in deep distress.

The bank is liable

The State Bank of Hyderabad has remained indifferent to Hemalatha’s plight, but it can’t shrug off responsibility so easily. Express asked a senior legal official at a nationalised bank some questions about the case.

What is the procedure when a customer’s signature is forged and money taken out?

The victim can file a complaint with the bank, or with the banking ombudsman appointed by RBI. Alternatively, she can file a police complaint or a private complaint in court against the bank for releasing funds without proper authorisation.

What action should a bank take to protect the interests of a customer like Hemalatha?

The Supreme Court has said the relationship between a customer and bank is that of a creditor and debtor.

When a cheque comes up with a forged signature, the bank has no authority to make payment. It is not the customer’s duty to intimate the banker about any error in the passbook.

A customer is entitled to claim money paid on a forged cheque, though the courts may question the delay in noticing the fraud.