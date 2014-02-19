Notice to Govt On Appointment of School Staff

Express News Service By

The High Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of emergent notice to the State government on a petition challenging the appointment of 1,668 technical education staff as second division assistants (SDAs) in aided schools.

Justice A N Venugopala Gowda ordered notices to the Education Department and its commissioner while hearing a petition filed by Karnataka Regional Commission For Education and Karnataka State Minorities Educational Institutions Managements Federation challenging the government’s ‘unilateral decision on appointing 1,668 technical education staff who were earlier appointed on part-time basis as second division clerks in aided schools.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that it is the prerogative of the management of a school to appoint its own teaching and non-teaching staff as per Section 46 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

‘Announce Results of 7 NCC cadets’

The HC on Tuesday directed the authorities to announce the results of seven NCC cadets, who sported beards and were permitted to write the C certificate supplementary exams. Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order on a petition filed by Syed Ahemmd and six other NCC cadets of Al-Ameen College challenging the decision of the authorities not to allow them to write the C certificate supplementary exams held on March 30 and 31, 2012. The court earlier allowed them to write the exam, but ordered a stay on announcement of results.