Tell us about your journey in this company.

I spent my childhood in Dubai and Bangalore. Understanding the huge responsibility that I was to take up in the future, I started working in the company at a very young age. Having learnt the importance of discipline and focus from my days at King George Military School in Belgaum, I began my entry into the industry at the roots of the business; starting from the junior salesman level and working up the levels right from my school days. I spent my college days working in various industries to gain experience and knowledge.

After completing my degree in business management I went to the US to attend various courses in Gemology. I am presently a certified gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America, California.

I also completed the management programme for entrepreneurs and family business and strategic management of luxury business: managing luxury products and services – conducted by IIM, Bangalore.

What are the changes that you have worked on in the company?

On taking over the mantle of the business, I have since brought in radical changes, merging the traditional aspects of the company with innovation and professionalism. I engineered the consolidation of all the various group companies and ventured into other sectors like finance, advertising, asset management and new retail and service concepts.

According to you, what are the main challenges in the business apart from competition?

The challenge in the business is not competition, which we consider a healthy advantage, but the restrictions enforced by the government in terms of taxation, customs, banking facilities, etc. This results in reflecting a heavy tag on the gold items. Customers are affected and they are common people whose main idea is to buy gold and keep it as a saving. Right now, customers are just waiting for the right time to invest in gold.

Does competition help?

I think competition helps in regulating the market and it is a positive sign. Of course many new players have joined in, giving substantial discounts and offers, but then there is place for everybody.

How many branches do you currently have in the state?

We have nine branches in Bangalore and 18 branches in Karnataka. We are also focusing on other businesses like refining of scrap gold and baby care products.

Tell us about Chemm Finance?

Our Chemm Finance Ltd has set a target of `28 crore exposure towards gold loan by March 31. The company has 18 branches in Karnataka. Recently Chemm Finance got ‘A’ category NBFC registration with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under section 451A. The company has been permitted by RBI to accept deposits from general public to an extent of `10 crore. We will be looking at 100-plus branches in Karnataka alone.

What are your immediate plans?

We plan to have about 50 showrooms in the state in the next 5-10 years. We are open to the idea of going to other cities and have prepared a list of potential places where we think we can have our presence, but we are taking it forward, slowly. We will be more interested in tier-II and Tier III cities.

How has the focus on security been?

With growth in business, criminal minds have also grown. And taking note of this we have started Chemm Guards which currently has 50 people out of which 80 per cent are ex-military. We have been getting very good cooperation from the police as well as the jewellery association in the state.