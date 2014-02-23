Unidentified miscreants brutally murdered a woman by sliting her throat with a sharp weapon at Amani Bairati Kane near Hennur on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sonchita (21), wife of Ganga Badadi, a construction worker from West Bengal.

According to police, Badadi, who returned home around 10 pm after work, saw their daughter sleeping on her mother’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood. The couple, who came to Bangalore seven months ago, had moved to the area from Varthur on Monday.

Police ruled out robbery as the motive for murder as the couple was poor and there was nothing missing from the house. Police suspect that the miscreants may have killed her after she resisted their attempt to rape her as the evidence point to a struggle.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary. A special police team has been formed to nab the accused.