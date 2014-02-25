The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the Central government’s plea seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from releasing the four conspirators in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A Bench of Chief Justice P Sathasivam and Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed listing of the matter after Additional Solicitor General Siddharth Luthra told the court that the State government had no jurisdiction to release them.

The government has sought the stay of the State government’s decision to grant remission to the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and communication to that effect by the State chief secretary.

The four convicts are Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandran and S Nalini.

The Tamil Nadu government, in its February 19 letter to the Central government, said that it proposed to release the seven convicts who had already served 23 years of imprisonment, and gave the Central government three days to give its views on the proposed decision.

In its reply the Central government told the court that the State did not have the jurisdiction to grant remission and noted the pendency of the petition seeking the review of the apex court’s verdict commuting the death sentence of three key conspirators to life imprisonment. It said remitting the sentences of the seven convicts and releasing them from custody was “contrary to the procedure established by law”.

The Centre’s petition noted that some of the offences under which the convicts were charged were under Central laws like the Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, Foreigners Act, Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Passport Act and thus outside the jurisdiction of the Tamil Nadu government. It told the court that the TN government had failed to appreciate that the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was investigated by the CBI, which is a Central agency, and as per Section 435 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, there was no occasion for the State to consider granting the remission to the seven convicts.

The apex court on February 20 stayed the release of three key conspirators — A G Perarivalan alias Arivu (Indian), V Sriharan alias Murugan and T Suthendraraja alias Santhan (Sri Lankans) whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment on the grounds of inordinate delay in deciding their mercy petitions.