While transport and civic analysts in the city believe that congestion pricing for the city is inevitable, they also question whether the city is ready for it.

A Ravindra, former Chief Secretary to the State government, observed that while many other countries have implemented congestion pricing, its feasibility here has to be evaluated.

As there are various types of vehicles on the road, some categories of vehicles may have to be exempt from paying congestion charge, he said. “Before this, we have to actively implement the parking policy. Indians have a tendency to buy more than one vehicle for a single home and these vehicles are now getting bigger, taking up more space. The parking policy may be able to restrict the number of vehicles coming into central business districts,” Ravindra said, adding that this needs to be done immediately.

A good time for congestion pricing would be when BMTC operates more efficiently and at least Phase 1 of Namma Metro is completed, he suggested.

V Ravichander of Feedback Consulting concurs. “While working on the congestion pricing plan, sincere efforts must be made to improve public transport. We cannot think about congestion pricing independently,” he said.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) will have to educate people about the benefits of congestion pricing and sustained efforts towards this have to be made, he added.

T G Seetharam of the Centre for Infrastructure, Sustainable Transport and Urban Planning (CiSTUP), is all for congestion pricing to restrict the number of vehicles on roads.

“While the population and the number of vehicles are increasing, infrastructure cannot grow at the same pace and is relatively stagnant,” he said.

“DULT needs to first study roads and implement congestion pricing in some areas just to study the impact. It will be complicated to implement congestion pricing here and a pilot will help them understand various issues that may come up,” he added.

