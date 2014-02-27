IIT, MCC Host Science Workshop

Express News Service By

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) in association with the Federation of Science Clubs of Tamil Nadu (FSCT) and MCC Higher Secondary school organised a two-day workshop titled ‘Science and Engineering — A Journey’ at IIT-M here on Monday and Tuesday.

As many as 278 students from 60 schools participated in the workshop, which introduced the recent developments and applications of Science & Engineering to help students in shaping their career.

They were taken to laboratories and the state-of-the-art facility for research & development of IIT-Madras.

J Daniel Chellappa, president, FSCT & scientist, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, highlighted the theme of the workshop.