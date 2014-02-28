The torso of an unidentified man was found at Shampura Railway Gate in D J Halli on Thursday morning. It was covered in a gunny bag and was discarded near the track.

A passerby noticed the gunny bag on Thursday morning and alerted the police. The head and limbs were severed and are missing.

Police suspect that the man was killed elsewhere and the torso dumped at the track at night. Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased.