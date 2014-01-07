Home Cities Bengaluru

Security Beefed up for Dalai Lama

An extensive security apparatus has been put in place to ensure the security of the Dalai Lama during his visit to the city on Tuesday.

According to highly placed police sources, security personnel from the Madras Security Branch convened a meeting with the Coimbatore City Commissioner of police A K Viswanathan to brief him about the security measures to be put in place for the visit of the Tibetan leader. Confirming the meeting, Viswanathan said that an advance security liaison meeting took place on Monday morning, where a three-tier security structure was put in place.

Tibetan security personnel, dispatched by the Tibetan Government in Exile, Tamil Nadu State Police and the Intelligence Bureau will comprise the fool-proof security apparatus, confirmed a source.

Viswanathan said that a contingent of police personnel would be kept in reserve in case the need arose for the existing security structure to be augmented.

He said that though security would be tight across the city, there would be a minimal effect on the movement of traffic and that the general public would not be harassed in any way during the visit of the Tibetan leader

