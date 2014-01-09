The state government will not hesitate to take action against private educational institutions which refuse to comply with the Supreme Court’s order on the Right to Education Act (RTE), Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kimmane Rathnakar said here on Wednesday.

Warning private institutions of severe action if they refuse to admit students from economically and socially weaker sections, he said, “We will not hesitate to file criminal cases against the guilty. There are also reports of parents submitting bogus income certificates to get admission for their children in private schools”.

Assuring that the Department will take care to distribute textbooks, uniforms and bicycles on the opening day of every academic year, the minister said, “In the seven months that I have been minister, the Department has appointed 12,000 guest teachers”.

The Department also plans to mobilise about `6,000 crore to provide necessary infrastructure in all state-run schools, he added.